Bhopal court sentences ex-newspaper owner to 10 life terms, slaps Rs 78 lakh fine

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He would lure them with the promise of a job at his home for Rs 10,000 per month and would then sexually assault and rape them.



His accomplice Rabia Bi acted as a facilitator in his criminal activities, the official said.



The case came to light on July 11, 2020, when during a counselling session, a victim revealed she was invited to a flat in Bhopal's Shahpura area on the pretext of celebrating a girl's birthday.

A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced Pyare Miyan, a septuagenarian who ran a newspaper in Bhopal, to 10 separate life imprisonments for the rape and sexual assault of five minor girls, and also imposed a hefty Rs 77.64 lakh fine on him, a prosecution official said.The court also sentenced his accomplice, Rabia Bi, to 20 years in prison, the official said.The sentences imposed under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IPC include eight terms of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and two terms of life imprisonment. All the sentences will run concurrently.According to the prosecution, Miyan (78) had been targeting girls since 2014.