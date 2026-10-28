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Benefits of walking backwards...

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Roberto Ferrari/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Roberto Ferrari/Wikimedia Commons
Yup, you read right. There are plenty of benefits. 

We know the advantages of walking straight... but do you know that you burn more calories walking backwards, also called retro walking? Additionally it promotes mental fitness, according to top US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic. 

It takes more doing to walk backwards and requires more work which expends more calories. 

Walking backwards gives the muscles of your body a different kind of workout from when you go forward. 

Says Cleveland Clinic: 'The cross-training effect of retro walking can make it a good exercise for people with joint pain and arthritis'. It is also said to help improve posture.

Healthline suggests incorporating 10 to 20 minutes of backward walking or jogging in your heath routine to shake it up a bit and improve balance, enhances body coordination.

According to Healthline, it boosts metabolism and 'a combination of backward running and walking may improve cardiorespiratory fitness and change body composition'.

But remember to try this form of exercise in a safe place.

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