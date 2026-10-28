Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bail should be the norm: Former SC judge on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel bail pleas

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
12:53
image
On the Supreme Court rejecting bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in an interview to ANI, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, says, "I have generally taken a very liberal view on bail. I feel bail cannot be the punishment. The conviction is the punishment. In our system, unfortunately, the pre-conviction or acquittal period itself becomes a punishment. The process becomes a punishment, and many judges have been writing and talking about it...  In most cases, our view is that bail should be the norm. But there are certain acts which prohibit bail. There, the problem gets more aggravated. That is why, in the PMLA, I wanted to look at it also, whether a larger bench should look at certain norms."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Grabbed arm, locked car: Gurugram woman shares Uber ordeal
LIVE! Grabbed arm, locked car: Gurugram woman shares Uber ordeal

Cyclone Arnab weakens; Odisha, Bengal brace for impact
Cyclone Arnab weakens; Odisha, Bengal brace for impact

Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, has weakened and is now expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of West Bengal until October 31, while Odisha...

BJP bags four of 11 UP MLC seats, SP gets two
BJP bags four of 11 UP MLC seats, SP gets two

The BJP has secured four of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, while the Samajwadi Party has won two, with vote counting still in progress for other constituencies. Key wins for BJP include Teachers' and Graduates' seats in...

Oppn moves 'public impeachment' of CEC to Kharge's home
Oppn moves 'public impeachment' of CEC to Kharge's home

The INDIA bloc plans a 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on October 30, after being denied permission for other venues like Ashok Hotel and Ramlila...

'We don't want a fight': Traders write to Rahul again
'We don't want a fight': Traders write to Rahul again

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has requested a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss postponing the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. Traders fear significant business disruption during the festive...