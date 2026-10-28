Bail should be the norm: Former SC judge on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel bail pleas

12:53

On the Supreme Court rejecting bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in an interview to ANI, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, says, "I have generally taken a very liberal view on bail. I feel bail cannot be the punishment. The conviction is the punishment. In our system, unfortunately, the pre-conviction or acquittal period itself becomes a punishment. The process becomes a punishment, and many judges have been writing and talking about it... In most cases, our view is that bail should be the norm. But there are certain acts which prohibit bail. There, the problem gets more aggravated. That is why, in the PMLA, I wanted to look at it also, whether a larger bench should look at certain norms."