Baba Siddique's son appointed NCP Mumbai unit chief

14:51

Zeeshan with his father Baba Siddique. Pic: @zeeshanBabaS/X

Zeeshan Siddique, MLC and son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been appointed as president of the Nationalist Congress Party's Mumbai unit.





Besides him, Umesh Patil has been appointed as the NCP's national chief spokesperson by party chief Sunetra Pawar.





Zeeshan joined the NCP just days after his father Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024 and was fielded from Bandra in the assembly polls that year.





However, he lost to Varun Sardesai of the Shiv Sena-UBT, and became an MLC in May 2026.





-- Rediff News