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At least 30 dead after two high-speed trains collide in Spain

Wed, 28 October 2026
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17:32
Pic: Reuters/Susana Vera
Pic: Reuters/Susana Vera
Update: At least 30 people were killed on Wednesday after a high-speed train crashed into the rear of another train in central Spain, derailing two coaches, local media reported.

Authorities initially put the death toll at 10, but Esther Padilla, a spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha region, warned that the number was likely to rise. Spain's state news agency EFE and other media outlets later reported at least 30 deaths.

The accident took place in the province of Toledo, prompting rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia to be suspended, according to rail operator ADIF.

Padilla told state broadcaster TVE that both trains were travelling from Madrid towards Seville in southwestern Spain, carrying hundreds of passengers. One train struck the rear of the other, sending two coaches off the tracks. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The collision occurred on a flat stretch of railway between the towns of Urda and Los Yébenes, surrounded by open fields. Images from the scene showed a badly damaged coach reduced to twisted metal, with debris scattered down a gravel slope.

Health Minister Mónica García told TVE that emergency crews were concentrating on rescuing survivors and recovering bodies from the two worst-damaged coaches. The injured were being taken to hospitals in the surrounding area.

"It was a high-speed impact, so we are expecting this to be a tragedy," García said.

The crash involved a train operated by state-owned RENFE and another run by private operator IRYO. Spanish media reports indicated that the RENFE train had struck the IRYO service. The two companies were also involved in a fatal train crash in January.

Padilla said 397 passengers were aboard the RENFE train, while the IRYO train was carrying 147 people.

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