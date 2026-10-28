Assam Police Set Up SIT To Probe Guwahati Hotel Firing That Killed 5

Three IPS officers are among the six-member team investigating the shooting, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the hotel's lease and management.





The Assam police constituted a six-member special investigation team to probe the firing at a Guwahati hotel that left five people dead and one injured.





The team will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Ankur Jain. Two other IPS officers, Shambhavi Mishra and Viku Achumi, are members of the SIT.





Police said the team had been constituted to ensure a 'thorough, scientific and expeditious' investigation into the incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area on Monday.





Four of the five people killed in the shooting belonged to the family that owned the hotel.





The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was arrested shortly after the incident. Police also seized his licensed .32-calibre pistol, allegedly used in the shooting.





Gogoi originally hails from Dibrugarh district in Upper Assam and currently resides in Guwahati's Sawkuchi area.





According to preliminary investigations, the shooting followed a dispute over the hotel's lease and management.





The hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with Gogoi on September 10 last year, at a monthly rent of Rs 1.8 lakh. Following renovations carried out by the accused, disagreements reportedly emerged over the use of the premises and the provision of certain facilities.





A meeting had been scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve the differences. However, an argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation before the meeting could formally begin.





“Even before it could formally commence, an argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which the accused opened fire on six people,” a police official said.





The firing left five people dead and one injured.





Teams from the Criminal Investigation Department and the forensic science laboratory have been engaged to conduct scientific examinations and collect evidence.





The SIT is expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting, including the nature of the dispute and the sequence of events that culminated in the deadly incident.





-- SABIR NISHAT



