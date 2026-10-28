Andhra: Cyclone Arnab starts making landfall near Yanam

01:40

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The very severe Cyclonic storm 'Arnab' has started making landfall near Yanam, close to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.



As per officials, the landfall process is expected to be completed by 4 AM. Rain and strong winds are likely to continue even after the landfall process is completed in the area.



Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continues to receive updates from officials on the movement of the severe cyclonic storm, said the CMO.



People in cyclone-affected areas have been advised to stay indoors while the cyclone crosses the coast. Authorities have urged people to postpone travel in the affected areas.



Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar has reviewed precautionary measures and directed officials to remain on high alert to ensure public safety and minimise damage.



Cyclone Arnab is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting landfall near Yanam on Wednesday morning, accompanied by winds reaching 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph.



Ahead of the cyclone, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier mentioned the state had identified 2,199 cyclone shelters and prepared evacuation plans, prioritising the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. He added that 2,360 pregnant women had already been shifted to medical facilities.