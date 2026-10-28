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Ananya Panday Bares Her Back In Chanel

Wed, 28 October 2026
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12:30
Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya Panday served a 'business in front, party in the back' moment as she arrived in Chanel for the Elle Beauty Awards. 

The outfit was from Chanel's Fall 2026 collection and Ananya, who is the brand's Indian ambassador wore it with so much grace. 

From the front, it was all understated with a chic boat neckline and long sleeves. But turn around? Bam! A jaw-dropping open back that plunged all the way down. 

Anchored by a waterfall of glossy black feathers and a shimmering body chain dripping down her spine, this look was absolute luxury at its best. 

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