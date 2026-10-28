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Akasa Air to hike pilot salaries by up to 20%, increase annual leave entitlements

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Akasa Air will hike salaries by up to 20 percent for pilots, increase their monthly minimum protected flying hours to 50 as well as the number of days of annual leave entitlements as the four-year-old airline starts operating more aircraft and routes, according to sources.

The revisions in salary structure and leave entitlements will be effective from January 1, 2027, they added.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 45 Boeing 737 MAX planes and more than 800 pilots.

The sources on Wednesday said that fixed salaries and hourly payouts for pilots will be increased and the salary hikes will be up to 20 per cent.

Besides, the minimum protected hours of flying in a month will be raised to 50 for the standard work pattern and more choices in work patterns will be provided to the pilots, the sources said.

Generally, minimum protected flying hours refers to pilots getting the guaranteed pay for the stipulated hours in a month.

Akasa Air has also decided to increase the minimum annual leave entitlements to 42 days and the number could increase depending on the flexi-choices opted by the pilots concerned.

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