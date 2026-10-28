80 arrested, including 54 husbands for child marriage in Assam

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-- REDIFF NEWS

At least 80 people, including 54 husbands, have been arrested in Assam's Dhubri district in 66 cases linked to child marriage, Senior Superintendent of Police Debasish Borah said on Wednesday.Borah said those arrested were in police custody and were being questioned. More arrests could follow as investigators examine the cases and look for others who may be involved.The arrests have been made under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as part of the state's ongoing crackdown on child marriage, he said.Speaking to ANI, the SSP said police were verifying the details of those arrested and gathering further evidence. He added that investigators would take appropriate action if questioning revealed additional information.