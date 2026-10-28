49,000 Maha tribals withdraw march after Fadnavis's assurance

12:58

Image: ANI Photo

About 49,000 tribals marching to the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai to draw attention to various demands have withdrawn their protest Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to expedite measures to address the issues.





The tribals from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Nashik districts had begun their march from from Bhiwandi in Thane to Mumbai on October 27 as part of the "Samvidhan Hakk Sangharsh Morcha" led by Shramjeevi Sanghatna founder Vivek Pandit.





They demanded high-quality, and skill-oriented education for all tribal students up to the age of 18, alongside the establishment of dedicated educational complexes in every taluka, immediate settlement and clearance of forest rights claims under the Forest Rights Act, supply of clean drinking water across tribal hamlets, among other issues.





Maharashtra deputy chief ninister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde reached Thane late last night to address the protesters at the Kharigaon toll plaza and inform them about several Government Resolutions (GRs) issued to address their demands.

Shinde handed over copies of the GRs to Pandit, following which the tribals called off the march.





-- REDIFF NEWS