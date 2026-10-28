22 Indians Killed in West Asia Conflict: MEA

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CCTV footage shows people reacting to an attack on Abha International Airport, in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, in this screengrab from a handout video released October 15, 2026. Photograph: SAUDI TV/Handout via Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS



India has condemned attacks on Saudi airports and other civilian and economic assets, posing a threat to regional stability and maritime security.



The conflict has caused a halt to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthi strikes have brought attention to the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes that separates the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 22 Indians, among them 14 seafarers, have died in the West Asia conflict so far. Three Indians were among the dead in Saudi Arabia.The government is in contact with Indian communities in all the Gulf countries to monitor their safety, Jaiswal said, emphasising that India is very worried about the conflict.West Asian War began with US and Israeli aggression against Iran in February. India has urged resolution of this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia have heightened tensions in the region. Houthi militants bombed a pipeline that runs East to West across Saudi Arabia's territories, transporting crude oil for export.