You deserve every bit of the award: Kohli to Harry Kane

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Virat Kohli and Harry Kane, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @harrykane/Instagram





Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026

When Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the first Indian Premier League tournament, Owen had tagged him on his social media account and wrote, "A massive congrats to @virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru on a first IPL title!! Unreal achievement."



--Rediff News When Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the first Indian Premier League tournament, Owen had tagged him on his social media account and wrote, "A massive congrats to @virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru on a first IPL title!! Unreal achievement."

Virat Kohli has congratulated Harry Kane on his Ballon d'Or triumph.The England football forward player became the fifth Englishman to win football's most prestigious individual honour and the first since Michael Owen won in 2001.Taking to X, Virat Kohli wrote, "Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you've carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations."