Woman's intimate videos from past shared with husband, accused booked

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Sunil allegedly recorded her objectionable photographs and videos during a WhatsApp video call in May 2024.



The police informed that she married another man around a year and a half ago. Yadav allegedly sent the photos to her husband through Instagram, post which the husband stopped talking to her.



The station house officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said a case was registered against Sunil on Monday under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the woman's complaint.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shared objectionable videos and photos of a 19-year-old married woman, and has been booked by the police.A resident of a village under the Bairia police station area, the woman was in contact with the accused Sunil Yadav before her marriage.