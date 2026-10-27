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Woman's intimate videos from past shared with husband, accused booked

Tue, 27 October 2026
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13:55
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shared objectionable videos and photos of a 19-year-old married woman, and has been booked by the police.

A resident of a village under the Bairia police station area, the woman was in contact with the accused Sunil Yadav before her marriage. 

Sunil allegedly recorded her objectionable photographs and videos during a WhatsApp video call in May 2024.

The police informed that she married another man around a year and a half ago. Yadav allegedly sent the photos to her husband through Instagram, post which the husband stopped talking to her.

The station house officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said a case was registered against Sunil on Monday under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the woman's complaint. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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