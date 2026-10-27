Will the night traffic ban through Bandipur National Park be lifted? Keralam CM says...

17:14

A tiger inside the Bandipur National Park. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives





-- REDIFF NEWS

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said he will hold talks with his Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru for permanent solution to night traffic ban on NH 766 and 67 passing through Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve.In a reply to the state Assembly on Tuesday, Satheesan said the ban has been continuing from 2009 after a Kerala High Court stayed the withdrawal of the ban imposed by the Deputy Commissioner. The ban -- imposed after the killing of wild animals in road accidents in the protected forest area -- led to a bar on movement of vehicles between 9 pm and 6 am.So far, the Supreme Court has not stayed the High Court's order, he said.Satheesan said a tunnel or an elevated road to facilitate wildlife passage could be studied as another option via a Detailed Project Report after discussing the same with the Karnataka government.He said talks have commenced with Shivakumar while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also volunteered for talks in Bengaluru. Both states need to collectively approach the Supreme Court with a fresh alternative.