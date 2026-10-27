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Will Pakistan attend SCO 'civilisational dialogue forum' in Delhi?

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a group picture with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other SCO leaders at the SCO Summit, in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Pic: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a group picture with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other SCO leaders at the SCO Summit, in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Pic: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first 'Civilisational Dialogue Forum' of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, reports The Hindu.

The 10-member grouping incudes Pakistan, and its minister for national heritage and culture Aurungzeb Khan Khichi has been invited for the event, write Suhasini Haidar and Sreeparna Chakrabarty in The Hindu.

Quoting diplomatic sources, The Hindu reports that Islamabad is yet to confirm participation in the dialogue. If it assents, it will be the first time that a Pakistan minister will be hosted by India in three years.

The last time it happened was in 2023, when the then Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto had travelled to Goa for the SCO foreign ministers meeting.

The 'Civilisational Dialogue Forum' was proposed by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO summit in Tianjin last year and was adopted by the SCO council.

It is being organised by the ministry of culture and the ministry of external affairs and will be held at the Purana Quila (Old Fort), a 16th Century fort built by Emperor Humayun.

The choice of the fort is apt, for it is the site of numerous excavations harking back to India's ancient past over 3,000 years.

-- Rediff News

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