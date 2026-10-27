Why Ather Energy shares are on the rise

12:43

Kind courtesy Atherenergy.com

On Tuesday, shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy jumped 7 per cent to Rs 1,681 on the National Stock Exchange in intraday deals amid heavy trading volumes.





In the last two trading sessions, the stock surged 20 per cent after the company reported its first-ever profit after tax of Rs 1.26 crore for the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2026-27.





The company's board also approved plans to increase annual production capacity across its plants by an additional 225,000 units by the July-September quarter of 2027-28 (Q2FY28).





In a press release, the company also said that it saw a sharp rise in customer interest, with enquiries up 109 per cent year-on-year to about one million, while pre-orders more than doubled to 180,000 in Q2FY27.





Demand outpaced available production capacity, with the Hosur facility operating at 98 per cent capacity utilisation during peak production in Q2FY27, the company said.





- REDIFF NEWS