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Why are we the only humans left?

Tue, 27 October 2026
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17:47
Photograph: Kind courtesy M. Garde/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy M. Garde/Wikimedia Commons
The evolution of man saw a progression through various species -- Neanderthals in Europe, Denisovans in Asia and the smaller Homo floresiensis in Indonesia. 

Present-day homogeneity of homo sapiens, does not prevent scientists like Chris Stringer, a Natural History Museum, London paleoanthropologist, from wondering why our species is the only remaining survivor, when for centuries human species were of many kinds.

His query, that he puts to readers in an article in The New York Times is 'Why are we the last ones left, and what happened to all the others?'

His and other scientists' contention is that just because homo sapiens are still surviving does not mean much, because not that much time has elapsed to show their staying power and it has not got anything to do with 'biological exceptionalism' or that 'we are the happy ending'.

That is why it is imperative to know why the Neanderthals before us died out, who had pretty advanced abilities too.

The easy answer is that they are still on earth in our DNA. Hmm.

Read more about the fate of Neanderthals, what could happen to us and this fascinating subject here: What Happened to the Neanderthals?

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