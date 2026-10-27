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Who led telecom subscriber growth in September?

Tue, 27 October 2026
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15:15
Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters
Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters
According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India added 6.57 million mobile subscribers in September 2026, taking the total mobile subscriber base to 1.3 billion.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel together accounted for more than 5.3 million additions during the month.

Jio added 27.12 lakh users in September, up from 24 lakh in August, while Airtel added 26.92 lakh users, compared with 21.10 lakh in the previous month.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL also reported higher additions during the month. Vodafone Idea added 5.50 lakh users in September, up from 5.06 lakh in August, while state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added 6.25 lakh users, compared with 4.92 lakh in the previous month.

The number of wireless mobile subscribers also recorded a monthly growth rate of 0.51 per cent, rising from 1,293.43 million at the end of August to 1,300 million at the end of September.


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