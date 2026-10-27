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Watch Obsession in Hindi, with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will lend their voices for the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood horror film, Obsession

Directed by Curry Barker, the film tells the story of a shop clerk named Bear (Michael Johnston), whose crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) falls in love with him after he makes a wish. The wish leads to frightening events, as Nikki becomes increasingly obsessed with him.

JioHotstar shares a note on Instagram: 'Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are lending their voices to Nikki and Bear in Hindi, with Amar Kaushik bringing it all together. And let's just say, we're a little obsessed with how this one's turned out.'

Obsession released in India on May 29, 2026. It will stream in English and Hindi on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

 

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