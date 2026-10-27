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'Wanted Hindi films to happen naturally': Keerthy Suresh

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Image: @keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
Having established herself as one of South cinema's most formidable actors, National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh says she wanted to explore working in Hindi films but wanted it to happen naturally.

In an interview, she said that she wanted to enter Hindi at some point, and it did happen eventually. Akka was the beginning of her journey, then came Baby John. She said she has also done a movie with Rajkummar Rao called Raftaar which is expected to release soon. 

She revealed that Akka director Dharmaraj Shetty approached her for the period crime thriller series after watching her performance in Tamil movie, Saani Kaayidham

Suresh is currently awaiting the release of her Hindi OTT series, Akka, which will debut on Netflix on October 30. 

Led by Suresh and Radhika Apte, the show is set in the 1980s in Pernuru, a fictional kingdom, where women take centrestage. 

The story follows Bhavani (Suresh) and Rudra (Apte), two strong women whose differing perspectives and rivalries shape the power dynamics of the kingdom.

She said that she did not think of her career as a race and that she needed to do a number of films. Hindi films were not something she was running towards, but something which fell in place. 

Akka is produced by YRF Entertainment and boasts of a talented ensemble such as Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, and Monica Panwar, amongst others.

Suresh has tasted wide acclaim and commercial success from films like Geethaanjali, Idhu Enna Maayam, Saani Kaayidham, and Dasara, among others.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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