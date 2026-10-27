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Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon voice leads in 'Obsession' Hindi dub

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Image: @jiohotstar/ Instagram
Image: @jiohotstar/ Instagram
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon have lent their voices to Hindi version of horror film Obsession

The Curry Barker directorial Obsession is set to stream on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub in English and Hindi on October 30. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have lent their voices to the Hindi dub of the movie.

The horror film, a huge success, was made on a budget of about USD 750,000, and emerged as a global box office hit, grossing more than USD 500 million worldwide.

The film stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in the lead roles. The movie plot revolves around Bear, a shy young man who uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his longtime crush Nikki fall in love with him. 

However, his wish takes a disturbing turn when Nikki becomes dangerously obsessed with him, setting off a series of terrifying events.

For the Hindi version, Sanon voices Nikki, while Dhawan lends his voice to Bear.

The actors last worked together on the 2022 horror comedy Bhediya

-- REDIFF NEWS

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