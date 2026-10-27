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UP's election office promises polite communication. Here's why

Tue, 27 October 2026
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16:35
Security personnel stand guard outside the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, Photo, Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Security personnel stand guard outside the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, Photo, Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
The chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh has apologised for 'unruly and rude' language on its X handle while replying to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's accusation of being casteist.

Taking to X, the CEO of UP wrote, "The language level, tone, and sharp nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle are not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle.

"The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been duly noted. We sincerely apologise to those who are surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be polite and formal."

The controversy arose when Sanjay Singh questioned the EC office over an elector's name in the UP electoral rolls being "Ram ne Yadav ko maara" (Ram killed a Yadav).

Sanjay Singh tweeted, stating, "Why did Ram ultimately kill a 'Yadav' specifically? Why didn't Ram kill a Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai, or Bisht? Is your computer deeply casteist?"

To which UP Election office had replied, "In the voter list for the recent legislative council elections, there is also a bizarre name: 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara.' Computers/software are not casteist.

"It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal."

--Rediff News

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