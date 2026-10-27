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UP: Minor Dalit student dies after consuming poison in Bareilly, boyfriend critical

Tue, 27 October 2026
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A 16-year-old dalit girl died and her 21-year-old boyfriend was critically ill after the two allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in Bareilly, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the two allegedly married in Nainital and consumed a poisonous substance in Bareilly.

The girl, a Class 11 student and resident of Tilhar police station area in Shahjahanpur district, had gone missing after leaving for school on Saturday, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said.

Her family members searched for her and subsequently learnt that Sandeep Mishra, a resident of the Puwayan police station area in Shahjahanpur, had allegedly taken her away, he said.

Acting on her father's complaint, the police registered a case against Mishra at the Tilhar police station on Sunday.

A police team constituted to trace the girl conducted searches at the accused's residence, Dixit said.

During the investigation, police traced the couple's location to Nainital and learnt that they had allegedly married there, the SP said, adding that before they could reach Nainital, it received information that the two were in Bareilly and had consumed a poisonous substance.

A police team was subsequently dispatched to Bareilly, he added.

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