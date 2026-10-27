UP: Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward dies after encounter with police

23:37

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A 43-year-old criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh died from injuries sustained during an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Tuesday evening, a senior police official said.



A police constable was also injured in the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment at Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College (VALASMC) in Etah, police said.



The deceased criminal has been identified as Virendra (43), whose name recently surfaced in connection with the robbery of a jeweller, the police said, adding that 53 cases are registered against him.



An accomplice of the deceased criminal managed to escape from the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect, police said.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Etah, Elamaran G, said that on October 22, three men arrived in a blue vehicle in Aliganj police station area (in Etah district) and robbed a jeweller of gold and silver ornaments at gunpoint.



Following the incident, police examined CCTV footage and, through surveillance and manual intelligence, identified one of the suspects as Virendra.



Once his name was linked to the robbery, police intensified efforts to apprehend him. However, they were unable to secure his arrest initially, the SSP said.