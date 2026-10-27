Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

UP: Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward dies after encounter with police

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
23:37
File image
File image
A 43-year-old criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh died from injuries sustained during an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Tuesday evening, a senior police official said.

A police constable was also injured in the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment at Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College (VALASMC) in Etah, police said.

The deceased criminal has been identified as Virendra (43), whose name recently surfaced in connection with the robbery of a jeweller, the police said, adding that 53 cases are registered against him.

An accomplice of the deceased criminal managed to escape from the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Etah, Elamaran G, said that on October 22, three men arrived in a blue vehicle in Aliganj police station area (in Etah district) and robbed a jeweller of gold and silver ornaments at gunpoint.

Following the incident, police examined CCTV footage and, through surveillance and manual intelligence, identified one of the suspects as Virendra.

Once his name was linked to the robbery, police intensified efforts to apprehend him. However, they were unable to secure his arrest initially, the SSP said.

TOP STORIES

Melania Trump announces early Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Melania Trump announces early Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of...

LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Aviation ministry reviews flight safety
LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Aviation ministry reviews flight safety

Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington
Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century, scoring 113 off 38 balls, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington, securing the five-match series with two games remaining.

Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab nears; trains cancelled
Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab nears; trains cancelled

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is set to make landfall on its coast, with extensive evacuations, deployment of medical teams, and stocking of essential supplies underway to minimise damage and ensure...

Cyclone Arnab: CM Naidu targets zero casualties
Cyclone Arnab: CM Naidu targets zero casualties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has detailed the state's extensive preparedness for the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, which is expected to make landfall early Wednesday. Over 84,000 people have been evacuated, with...