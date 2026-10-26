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UP council polls: EC directs suspension of 6 officials

Tue, 27 October 2026
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The Election Commission has directed that six officials be suspended with immediate effect after they were found guilty of serious lapses, including laxity in supervision and failure to maintain proper control within and around the polling stations, during the voting held on October 23 for Agra Division Teachers' Constituency.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the office of UP's chief electoral officer (CEO) said that the suspended officials are sector magistrate OP Chak (district Khadi and village industries officer, Agra), sector police officer Harisharan Singh (inspector, crime branch) and sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar (posted at Etmadu Daula police station, Agra). 

These officials were on election duty at Kshetra panchayat office, Saiyan.

Three other suspended poll officials were on election duty at Kshetra Panchayat office, Fatehabad. 

They are sector magistrate Vishal Rathore (range forest officer, Fatehabad, Agra), sector police officer Purushottam Pal (additional inspector, Fatehabad, Agra) and sub-inspector Sumit Tyagi, the statement said.

Apart from this, the EC has issued instructions to initiate disciplinary proceedings against two presiding officers, three polling officers, five head constables and 11 constables deployed at the aforementioned polling stations, the statement said.

Re-polling was held at three polling stations in the Agra teachers' constituency of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council peacefully on Monday, state chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

On Saturday, the returning officer recommended a re-poll at three polling stations in Agra following allegations of "booth capturing".

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