Truth can never be suppressed for long: Priyanka on Rahul's defamation case

14:57

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the government after her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was acquitted in a criminal defamation case by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She accused the ruling establishment of carrying out a campaign to tarnish his image and filing what she described as false cases against him for speaking out against those in power.

In a post on X, Priyanka praised Rahul Gandhi for standing firm despite sustained political and legal pressure. She said the court's verdict was a step towards the eventual triumph of truth.

“The truth can never be suppressed for long. This government has spent unprecedented resources on a filthy campaign to malign my brother, to defame him and slap bogus cases on him simply for fearlessly telling the truth. It takes immense courage, tenacity and the perseverance of a true warrior to stand against an onslaught of lies the way he has. One by one, the chips will fall. The truth will emerge clear and strong. This is just the beginning,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote.

The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi posted the Sanskrit phrase “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” (Truth, Auspiciousness, Beauty) on his official X account. The post also featured a graphic resembling Lord Shiva's tripundra tilak, depicted as three horizontal white strokes crossed by a red vertical mark. The post drew attention and sparked discussion on social media.

The acquittal was pronounced on October 26 in a defamation case dating back to 2018. The complaint was filed in August that year by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra over remarks Rahul Gandhi allegedly made about then BJP president Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Special Judge Shubham Verma, who had heard the final arguments earlier this month, delivered the verdict at the Sultanpur MP-MLA court, acquitting the Congress leader of the charges.

-- REDIFF NEWS