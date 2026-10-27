Top level se vote chori: Rahul sharpens attack on Gyanesh

15:34

A protestor at Shivaji Park. File pic

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that votes were being stolen at the highest level and that poor people were being deliberately removed from voter lists.

Speaking at a ‘Vote Adhikar Jeene Ka Adhikar’ Jan Sunwai in Trilokpuri Block 20 in New Delhi, the Congress leader said the Opposition was united on the issue and would continue its protest until Kumar resigned or Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed him from office.

“The entire Opposition stands united on this issue. The vote is the fundamental right of every Indian citizen. Yet, across India, this right--their vote--is being systematically snatched away from crores of people,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that what the Opposition had been flagging for some time was now becoming clear to people across the country.

“We have been raising this issue for a long time, but now the entire country is beginning to understand that top level se vote chori ho rahi hain (vote theft is being orchestrated right from the top level),” he said.

Gandhi also accused the authorities of deliberately deleting the names of poor people from electoral rolls, claiming that the move was aimed at weakening their rights and benefits while serving the interests of a few wealthy individuals.

“Poor people are being deliberately struck off the voter lists, and their rights and entitlements are being stripped away. Why? To create 'Naya Hindustan' (New India)--India belonging to a handful of chosen billionaires, where ordinary citizens have no rights, where the poor have no rights, and where the country is run solely for billionaires,” he said.

Referring to the public hearing, Gandhi claimed that 416 voters had been illegally removed from the electoral rolls across four polling booths.

“The meeting and public hearing you organised today have shown this reality to the nation in a very clear manner. In just four booths, 416 voters were deleted--illegally struck off,” he said.

The Congress leader also accused Gyanesh Kumar of evading questions raised by the Opposition over the alleged deletions.

“We questioned Gyanesh Kumar ji about this. Gyanesh Kumar ji does not answer; he hides,” Gandhi said.

He reiterated that the Opposition would not call off its agitation until the Chief Election Commissioner resigned or was removed by the prime minister.

“But we will not stop. Until Gyanesh Kumar ji resigns, and until Narendra Modi ji removes Gyanesh Kumar, the Opposition will not back down,” he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS