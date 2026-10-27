Tips for zero-waste cooking

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Muu-karhu/Wikimedia Commons

Plan your cooking week carefully so you know exactly what you need to shop for at the bazaar or grocery store.

Shop less rather than more and don't overbuy. That said it is better to shop on a full stomach, so temptation is reduced.

Store your food wisely so nothing rots.

Use all parts of your produce. Peels of vegetables, bones of meat etc have so many uses. Most parts of vegetables as well as bones can be used in soups, broth, dals, sambars and rasams. Peels can become crisps in the oven. Rinds of cheese flavour broths, soups and sauces. Fruit peels make jellies, marmalades and add a depth of taste to many kinds of food.

Cook with leftovers. Extra bread can be turned into croutons for salads and soups. Rotis become laddus and an upma. Old rice makes excellent pulaus. Sour dahi becomes Dahi Curry. Few-day old idlis is a great ingredient for upma. Spoilt milk makes paneer. Practically all food can be re-used except oil.

The forward-thinking people on our planet are always on the lookout for ways to protect the environment and reduce waste.In that spirit, zero-waste cooking has become a strong trend, so folks use all that they buy for food.A few tips: