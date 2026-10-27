Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tips for zero-waste cooking

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
11:02
Photograph: Kind courtesy Muu-karhu/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Muu-karhu/Wikimedia Commons
The forward-thinking people on our planet are always on the lookout for ways to protect the environment and reduce waste. 

In that spirit, zero-waste cooking has become a strong trend, so folks use all that they buy for food.

A few tips:
  • Plan your cooking week carefully so you know exactly what you need to shop for at the bazaar or grocery store.
  • Shop less rather than more and don't overbuy. That said it is better to shop on a full stomach, so temptation is reduced.
  • Store your food wisely so nothing rots.
  • Use all parts of your produce. Peels of vegetables, bones of meat etc have so many uses. Most parts of vegetables as well as bones can be used in soups, broth, dals, sambars and rasams. Peels can become crisps in the oven. Rinds of cheese flavour broths, soups and sauces. Fruit peels make jellies, marmalades and add a depth of taste to many kinds of food.  
  • Cook with leftovers. Extra bread can be turned into croutons for salads and soups. Rotis become laddus and an upma. Old rice makes excellent pulaus. Sour dahi becomes Dahi Curry. Few-day old idlis is a great ingredient for upma. Spoilt milk makes paneer. Practically all food can be re-used except oil.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor girl, lover drug father, smash his head for opposing relationship
LIVE! Minor girl, lover drug father, smash his head for opposing relationship

Very severe cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra coast on Oct 28
Very severe cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra coast on Oct 28

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall near Yanam, Andhra Pradesh, by the forenoon of October 28. Both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have initiated extensive disaster preparedness...

India vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Rampaging India aim to seal series
India vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Rampaging India aim to seal series

MLC votes counted in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials
MLC votes counted in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials

Counting of votes has commenced for Legislative Council seats across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, with significant political implications ahead of upcoming electoral battles. The elections saw varied turnouts and...

Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?
Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?

Gadi Eisenkot, a career soldier and leader of the centrist Yashar party, has emerged as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal challenger in the upcoming Israeli general election. His campaign is testing whether a leader from...