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Tiger Shroff firing: Draconian MCOCA invoked against accused

Tue, 27 October 2026
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The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff after securing approval from the competent authority, a police official said on Tuesday.

Following the approval, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the stringent law were added against all the accused, the official said. These provisions deal with organised crime and prescribe punishments for related offences.

The FIR was registered at Juhu police station on October 19, a day after the shooting, under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people in connection with the case so far.

The incident took place on the evening of October 18, when three assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped with relatively minor injuries, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Anil Pandit, who is alleged to be associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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