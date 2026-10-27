There are very few James Bonds around: Ex-RAW chief Dulat on his spy thriller

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-- REDIFF NEWS

"This story is entirely imagined, because I lived it from beginning to end." With these words, former RAW chief A S Dulat introduces readers to his first spy thriller, a novel that moves away from the larger-than-life James Bond archetype to portray an intelligence officer rooted in reality.In Our Kind of Games, Kashmir takes centre stage. The story follows Ranjit Soni, the Intelligence Bureau chief in Srinagar in the early 1990s. The character occupies the same position that Dulat held during what he remembers as the "terrible days" of militancy and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.Unlike Bollywood's familiar portrayal of espionage, Dulat's novel has no spectacular car chases, exaggerated patriotism, relentless killings or dramatic twists at every turn. Instead, it unfolds at a measured pace, leaving room for doubt, reflection and unanswered questions. For Dulat, that is closer to how intelligence work actually operates."Movie makers move fast. If you're writing reality, then you have to slow it down. Reality is slow. Like I always say, there are very few James Bonds around," Dulat told PTI in an interview.He estimates that around 70 per cent of the book is fictional. Writing fiction, he admits, posed a different challenge from his earlier non-fiction works because it required him to invent situations and characters rather than rely entirely on what he knew."What you know, you know. In fiction, you need to create things... Yes, people who've worked in Kashmir will recognise some of the characters. Some of the characters are real, and quite a few have been created. Now, who's who, you have to guess," said the 86-year-old author, offering little clarity on where reality ends and imagination begins.Dulat, whose earlier works include Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, spent four years writing the novel. That is more than twice the time he generally devoted to his non-fiction books. The foreword has been written by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who was also the central figure in Dulat's earlier book, The Chief Minister and the Spy: An Unlikely Friendship.Given Dulat's long association with the Valley, Kashmir was a natural choice for his first work of fiction. The novel, however, does not offer a straightforward division between heroes and villains. Its antagonists are many, or perhaps none at all, depending on how the reader views the conflict.Soni's assignment in the turbulent early 1990s appears simple enough: collect intelligence, build a network of informants and keep Delhi informed about the activities of the militants, referred to in the book as the "boys".His contacts come from different corners of Kashmiri society. They include a cheerful middle-aged man who shares secrets over Old Monk, a former militant commander who claims to have embraced peace, and Rehana, Soni's secret lover who offers him a refuge from the turmoil surrounding him.Yet the relationship between the intelligence officer and his informants is fraught with danger. As the novel puts it: "Working with Ranjit Soni was lethal. Being useful to him was fatal. Trusting him was suicide."One by one, Soni's informants begin to die. Their deaths gradually undermine his belief in the purpose of his work and force him to question whether his efforts are helping resolve Kashmir's troubles or inadvertently making them worse.The novel's closing chapter brings that dilemma into sharp focus. "The game had been playing him. That was Kashmir's final lesson... You thought you were the player. You were always the played," it reads, as Soni arrives at a realisation that comes too late.Our Kind of Games is Dulat's sixth book centred on Kashmir and his first novel. His other works include The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years and his memoir, A Life in the Shadows.Asked why he continues to return to the subject, Dulat laughs and says he has remained "struck with Kashmir" for almost four decades.Widely known as "Mr Kashmir", Dulat served in the Valley for only two years, during 1989-90. When he was transferred out in March 1990, he believed he was leaving the troubled region behind. In hindsight, he says, that assumption could not have been further from the truth."I was there in that winter of '89-'90, which was a terrible time... When I was transferred out in March '90, I was very happy to leave. I said, 'Good, I'm getting the hell out of here. This is a terrible place'," he recalled.His departure, however, did not end his association with Kashmir. A subsequent chief told him that he was among the most contemporary of the organisation's Kashmiri officers and should continue keeping an eye on developments in the region.That assignment, in effect, became a lifelong preoccupation."So, then Kashmir never got out of me. And it's been, I've been watching it now, even after I retired, I've been watching it for close to 40 years now. And I watch it every day. If there's anything written on Kashmir, I read it," he said.