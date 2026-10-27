Telangana govt declares 365 mandals as drought affected

23:56

The Telangana government on Tuesday declared 365 mandals in 31 of the 33 districts to be drought-affected and directed district authorities to initiate relief measures forthwith.



Of the 365 mandals, the government declared severe drought in 111 mandals and moderate drought in 254 mandals for 2026.



A notification issued by the government to that effect would remain valid for six months, a government order (GO) issued by chief secretary Sanjay Jaju said.



"The district authorities shall forthwith initiate relief measures, including provision of input subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), augmentation of drinking water supply, fodder arrangements and cattle camps where required, and employment generation under VB-G RAM G," it said.



The District Collectors shall also take up with the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) the restructuring of agricultural credit and non-enforcement of coercive loan recovery, as permissible under the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, it said.



The Southwest monsoon in Telangana has been adversely affected by emerging and strengthening El-Nino conditions, weak Bay of Bengal low-Pressure systems, and prolonged dry spells.