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Taken sting operation matter to Cong high command notice: Siddaramaiah

Tue, 27 October 2026
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21:29
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has taken the sting operation issue to the Congress high command's notice and said he would like to meet party MP Rahul Gandhi during his New Delhi visit on November 1.

Siddaramaiah clarified that he has not fixed any appointment with Rahul Gandhi, but he would meet him during his visit to Delhi on November 1 to take part in the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The Congress stalwart also insisted that he wanted a fair investigation into the matter.

"Everything has been taken to their (party high command) notice. What is there in the sting operation? It is a false and fabricated story," the former chief minister told reporters here.

Siddaramaiah has sought an injunction from the court against publishing or airing a defamatory video, which some people had put on social media.

He has also lodged a police complaint in this regard, following which some people have been arrested, including two members of the JD-S social media team.

Union minister and JD-S second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the government was shielding the Congress leaders who are the masterminds of the sting operation and framed innocent JD-S workers.

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