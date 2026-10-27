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Stock markets end largely unchanged

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended largely unchanged in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday amid persistently elevated crude oil prices, selling in blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 8.08 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 73,598.67. During the day, it hit a high of 73,762.98 and a low of 73,179.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 3.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 22,749.75.

From the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Trent, Maruti and Power Grid were among the winners.

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