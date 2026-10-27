'SOTY: After Dark' trailer drops

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Pic: Courtesy, Dharma Productions/Instagram





With a mysterious death at the heart of the story, the series brings together ambition, rivalry and murder mystery in a world where everyone has a reason to win and something to lose.





'When St Teresa's queen bee Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead, her twin sister Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) refuses to accept that it was an accident. Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi infiltrates the school and enters the fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest, only to discover that her sister's closest circle was also her toughest competition. To find the killer, she must do what it takes to rise to the top enter, survive and win,' reads the show's synopsis.

The trailer of Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming serieswas unveiled on Tuesday.The trailer takes audiences back to the familiar corridors of St Teresa's, where ambition, rivalry and the race to be number one are all that matter.