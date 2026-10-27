Soon you can get Wow! Momos in Sri Lanka

16:56

Image: @wowmomos/ Instagram

Indian company Wow! Momo Foods has partnered with Sri Lankan conglomerate Softlogic Corporation as its master franchisee to launch its brand in Sri Lanka



In a statement, the QSR company said that Wow! Momo Foods will begin operations in Sri Lanka by the end of this year and is targeting 20 outlets in two years.



The Sri Lanka foray will be followed by the UAE, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being evaluated as the initial markets.



The company, through Wow! FMCG, is already present in 14 countries, and has identified the US, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and Canada as markets for the next 12 months.



Wow! FMCG products are currently exported to the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Russia, Singapore, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, with access to more than 1,000 international touchpoints across modern trade and e-commerce, with a product portfolio that includes momos, noodles, cup noodles, smileys and kulfi.



-- REDIFF NEWS