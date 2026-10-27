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Slain Uddhav Sena leader's son detained amid murder probe outrage

Tue, 27 October 2026
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19:55
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The police on Tuesday detained slain Shiv Sena-UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, while attempting to march towards the residence of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.

The detention triggered a protest at Naupada police station, drawing local leaders from the opposition parties.

Ram Purnekar had demanded the arrest of former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband in connection with his father's murder on September 29.

As he attempted to head toward the Deputy Chief Minister's bungalow to stage a peaceful protest, police intercepted him in the Wagle Estate area.

Visuals showed Ram Purnekar in tears and pleading with officers.

"I have lost my father, sir," he said as officers bundled him into a rickshaw and detained him at Naupada police station.

The detention drew leaders from Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS, NCP-SP, and Congress who staged a protest at the police station and raised slogans.

They demanded the resignation of deputy CM Shinde, alleging the "rise" in crime in Thane city.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav accused the administration of protecting high-profile individuals.

Meanwhile, the victim's brother, Jaynat Purnekar, questioned the impartiality of the murder investigation.

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