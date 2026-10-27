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Sensex falls over 300 points

Tue, 27 October 2026
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10:04
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Indian stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday, with the Sensex dropping more than 300 points and the Nifty falling below 22,690. Rising crude oil prices, with Brent hovering close to USD 115 a barrel, weighed on investor sentiment, while market participants remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this week.

At the time of reporting, Brent crude was trading at USD 114.91 per barrel, while the other crude oil benchmark was quoted at USD 100.85 per barrel.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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