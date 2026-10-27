SC seeks response from Rahul Gandhi for 'pushing' pregnant scribe

12:22





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from Rahul Gandhi and others on a plea alleging that the Congress leader pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the court on October 12.A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to Gandhi and the other respondents after senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia mentioned the matter.Bhatia told the bench that a female journalist had been manhandled on the court premises and said an application had been filed in a pending petition.According to the plea, Gandhi allegedly pushed the journalist towards a gate with such force that she lost her balance and fell, breaking her fall with her hands. It claimed the incident took place in a crowded area in full view of security personnel, journalists and others, despite the woman's pleas, and was not simply the result of people jostling in the crowd.The application sought directions for the immediate registration of an FIR against Gandhi and others allegedly involved in the assault. It also sought compensation.Bhatia had raised the issue before the bench on October 16 as well, claiming that the journalist was three months pregnant and had to be hospitalised after being pushed by Gandhi inside the Supreme Court premises. He had urged the court to take cognisance of the incident.On October 12, Gandhi, accompanied by several prominent Opposition leaders and their supporters, had reached the Supreme Court to file a plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.