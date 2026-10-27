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RBI may raise repo rate to 6.25% by 2027

Tue, 27 October 2026
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could raise the repo rate to 6.25 per cent by the first half of 2027, taking the total rate increase in the current cycle to 100 basis points, as inflationary pressures persist and economic growth remains strong, according to a Deutsche Bank report.

The report forecasts a 25-basis-point hike in December 2026, followed by a further 50 basis points of tightening in the first half of 2027. The outlook is more hawkish than market expectations, with the bank anticipating economic growth to stay above 7 per cent even as inflation remains elevated.

Deutsche Bank expects retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), to average 6 per cent in October-December 2026, before easing to 5 per cent in FY27 and 4.7 per cent in FY28.

However, the report cautioned that inflation could rise further if domestic fuel prices are increased after Diwali. Wholesale price inflation, which has crossed 11 per cent, could also push up costs for businesses and eventually lead to higher prices for consumers.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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