Rape-murder accused deaths not encounters: Bengal BJP chief

15:51

Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya

BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the deaths of two rape-murder accused in separate alleged shootouts with police could not be described as “encounters”.

The latest incident took place early Tuesday in Gaighata, North 24 Parganas district, where a man arrested in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police.

According to a senior police officer, the accused snatched a police officer’s service revolver and opened fire at personnel while they were reconstructing the crime scene. The police returned fire, the officer said.

A similar incident occurred in July at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, when an accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed in an alleged gunfight with police. He, too, had allegedly taken an officer’s revolver and fired at the police during a crime scene reconstruction, prompting retaliatory firing.

Reacting to the two incidents, Bhattacharya said it would be misleading to describe the deaths as encounters.

“The situation that forced the police to fire at the accused persons in both cases cannot be termed as encounters,” he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that the rule of law had replaced what he described as the “law of the ruler” under the previous government.

An NHRC-appointed committee investigating the post-poll violence in West Bengal following the 2021 Assembly elections had used the phrase “law of the ruler prevailed in the state, not the rule of law” in its report. The Trinamool Congress had won the elections that year.

Bhattacharya further claimed that the influence of syndicates had ended in the state and that people could now move around without fear.

The BJP had made law and order a key issue during its campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, accusing the previous Trinamool Congress government of fostering lawlessness and an atmosphere of fear. The party had promised to restore the rule of law if voted to power.

-- REDIFF NEWS



