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Rahman On Ramayana Music: There's No Energy Left To Look At Feedback'

Tue, 27 October 2026
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A R Rahman, Photograph: Kind courtesy @arrahman/Instagram
A R Rahman, Photograph: Kind courtesy @arrahman/Instagram
A R Rahman has refused to get drawn into controversy about the music of Ramayana: Part One. 

Social media users have been trolling him for not doing a good job with this epic movie. Some have even said that Ramayana's music sounds like a qawwali song, especially the new song release, Mangal Rang.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rahman said that he had no energy to check the reactions but was aware of the discourse. 

'We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback. We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, 'This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologising...' I say fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it,' the newspaper has quoted him as saying.

Rahman also revealed that he had an opportunity to collaborate with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer right after Slumdog Millionaire, but he let it pass.

'He had actually invited me to work together 14-15 years ago, right after the Oscar (he won for Slumdog). But back then, I was in chill-out mode,' the composer said.

--REDIFF MOVIES
 

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