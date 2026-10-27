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Rage over E20 fuel was paid campaign: Gadkari

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the backlash against petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol as a “paid campaign”.

His remarks came a day after the government amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to permit flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on fuel containing up to 100 per cent ethanol (E100).

Speaking at an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari said greater use of ethanol could help India cut its dependence on imported fossil fuels and save valuable foreign exchange.

“Three months ago, huge noise (khub haala) was made against the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) fuel; now rage against E20 fuel is over... It was a paid campaign,” he said.

Gadkari also spoke about complaints on social media over the poor condition of some highway stretches. He said he had recently reviewed 700-800 projects after taking note of the concerns raised by road users.

“I am not going to compromise on the quality of the highways,” he said, assuring commuters that they would not face inconvenience on highways over the next two years.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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