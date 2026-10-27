Qaatil nahi...aashiq hoon...: SRK's poster is out

11:58

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday as he unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film ‘King’, just days before his 61st birthday.

The poster shows SRK in a fierce, revenge-driven avatar, walking out of a tunnel surrounded by towering flames with a gun in his hand. His unbuttoned dark shirt reveals a bloodied chest, giving the actor a rugged, battle-worn look and offering a glimpse of the film’s action-packed world.

However, it was the caption accompanying the poster that caught fans’ attention on social media.

“Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING,” the actor wrote.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘King’ is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, setting it up as a major Christmas release.

The film also brings Shah Rukh and Anand back together after their successful collaboration on ‘Pathaan’, which released in 2023. Fans have been eagerly awaiting further glimpses of the project, which is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

-- REDIFF NEWS