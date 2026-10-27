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Police Encounters: 'Not lawlessness; rule of law has returned to West Bengal'

Tue, 27 October 2026
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17:54
Image used only for representation; Photograph: ANI Photo
Image used only for representation; Photograph: ANI Photo
West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the deaths of two rape-and-murder accused in alleged police encounters in different districts cannot be called "encounters".

On Tuesday morning, the most recent case took place in Gaighata, North 24 Parganas, when a man picked up in connection to the gang rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was killed while reconstructing the crime scene.

A senior police officer said the accused allegedly snatched an officer's service revolver and opened fire, which was returned.

Recently, in July, a co-accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed in a similar manner while participating in crime scene reconstruction in South 24 Parganas district.

Bhattacharya said it would be misleading to refer to the two events as encounters. "Now, in Bengal, the rule of law has returned and not lawlessness as was seen under the previous Trinamool Congress government," he said.

"The circumstances that compelled the police to open fire on the accused persons in both the cases cannot be termed as encounters," Bhattacharya said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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