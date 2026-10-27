Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

OBC leader quits BJP, returns to SP after being denied RS ticket

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
16:50
Image: @dharmendrakashyapbjp/ Facebook
Image: @dharmendrakashyapbjp/ Facebook
BJP leader Dharmendra Kumar Kashyap was welcomed into the Samajwadi Party (SP) by party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on October 27, Tuesday. 

Kashyap, an OBC leader, later addressed a press conference and claimed that the people of the state were fed up with the BJP government due to "poor" law and order. Akhilesh Yadav said Kashyap's joining would strengthen the SP.

Kashyap is considered one of the prominent political faces of the Kashyap community in Rohilkhand (northwestern Uttar Pradesh). He quit the SP to join the BJP in May 2013.

According to Kashyap, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer did not run on people from his own caste but targeted the poor.

Kashyap was hopeful of securing a Rajya Sabha ticket in the BJP, but was not included in the list of candidates.

After the announcement of the BJP's list, Kashyap had posted on October 7 a picture of a sunset by the sea with the words "Tata Bye-Bye" on Facebook, leading to speculation about his possible return to the SP.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Aonla in 2014 and 2019. He lost the seat by a narrow margin in the 2024 elections. 

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bound to be tamasha when my book's out, posts Sonia
LIVE! Bound to be tamasha when my book's out, posts Sonia

Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington
Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century, scoring 113 off 38 balls, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington, securing the five-match series with two games remaining.

Andhra on high alert as very severe cyclone Arnab nears
Andhra on high alert as very severe cyclone Arnab nears

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is set to make landfall on its coast, with extensive evacuations, deployment of medical teams, and stocking of essential supplies underway to minimise damage and ensure...

TN jail break: Fifth prisoner nabbed, 12 still at large
TN jail break: Fifth prisoner nabbed, 12 still at large

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail by faking an epileptic seizure and overpowering guards, with four recaptured and 13 still at large. The incident has sparked a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with...

High voter turnout marks Netanyahu vs Eisenkot poll battle
High voter turnout marks Netanyahu vs Eisenkot poll battle

Israel's crucial general elections witnessed over 16 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours, the highest since 1981, indicating a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Gadi Eisenkot. The election is...