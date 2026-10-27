OBC leader quits BJP, returns to SP after being denied RS ticket

16:50

Image: @dharmendrakashyapbjp/ Facebook





The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year.



-- REDIFF NEWS

BJP leader Dharmendra Kumar Kashyap was welcomed into the Samajwadi Party (SP) by party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on October 27, Tuesday.Kashyap, an OBC leader, later addressed a press conference and claimed that the people of the state were fed up with the BJP government due to "poor" law and order. Akhilesh Yadav said Kashyap's joining would strengthen the SP.Kashyap is considered one of the prominent political faces of the Kashyap community in Rohilkhand (northwestern Uttar Pradesh). He quit the SP to join the BJP in May 2013.According to Kashyap, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer did not run on people from his own caste but targeted the poor.Kashyap was hopeful of securing a Rajya Sabha ticket in the BJP, but was not included in the list of candidates.After the announcement of the BJP's list, Kashyap had posted on October 7 a picture of a sunset by the sea with the words "Tata Bye-Bye" on Facebook, leading to speculation about his possible return to the SP.He was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Aonla in 2014 and 2019. He lost the seat by a narrow margin in the 2024 elections.