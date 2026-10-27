Noel Tata opposes N Chandrasekaran's reappointment

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has challenged the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, alleging procedural lapses in the board meeting that cleared the move and questioning whether the resolution was validly passed.In a letter dated October 26 to Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Company Secretary and Group Corporate Secretary of Tata Sons, Noel Tata said the reappointment was taken up at the September 17 board meeting even though it was not specifically mentioned in the agenda circulated to directors.He also said the company had not shared the meeting's audio and video recordings, final minutes or a certified copy of the resolution, despite repeated requests."The resolution is void," Noel Tata wrote, arguing that the decision did not comply with the relevant provisions of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.Citing Article 118, he said no Selection Committee had been formed and no recommendation from such a panel had been placed before the board. He further alleged that the affirmative vote of directors appointed under Article 104B, required under Articles 118 and 121, had not been secured.Noel Tata also questioned the decision to treat the resolution as final, saying it had been put to a vote subject to conditions that remained unfulfilled.He raised concerns over the way the agenda for the September 17 meeting had been handled. The original agenda listed item 7 as a "Debriefing from Nomination and Remuneration Committee". While a revised agenda included discussions on a Reserve Bank of India letter and related caveat applications, it still did not explicitly mention Chandrasekaran's reappointment, he said.The letter also objected to the resolution being treated as final while the official record of the meeting remained disputed."The recording is the only neutral record of what transpired," Noel Tata wrote, seeking the complete audio and video recordings of the meeting, along with any transcript of the proceedings.He said two written requests for the material had gone unanswered over a period of more than three weeks. He also questioned how a certified copy of the resolution had circulated publicly and was reportedly filed with the Registrar of Companies before the minutes were finalised.According to the letter, the company certified the resolution as passed without accounting for the conditions attached to the vote, even though his objections and dissent remained unresolved."It is unacceptable that, despite being a Director of the Company, I have not been furnished with certified true copy of the resolution," he wrote, adding that he had been forced to rely on a version available in the public domain.Noel Tata has asked the company to provide a series of documents and clarifications within seven days. These include the meeting recordings, final or revised minutes, voting details, the formal notice, all versions of the agenda and documents filed with the Registrar of Companies and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.He has also sought written intimation to the Registrar that the resolution's validity is disputed by a director nominated under Article 104B and by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He has further requested that no additional steps be taken on the resolution until the record of the meeting is settled.