No plan to raise ethanol blending beyond 20%: Puri

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the government has no immediate plans to raise ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent, while dismissing the criticism surrounding E20 fuel as a "contrived narrative".Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 29th Energy Technology and Innovation Meet in South Goa, Puri alleged that misinformation was being spread about biofuels."The 20 per cent (ethanol blending) was the target, and there is no desire, just now, to increase by more than 20 per cent," he said when asked about the debate over E20 petrol.The government has been encouraging ethanol blending to reduce India's reliance on imported crude oil, a major contributor to the country's current account deficit. E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, has already been rolled out across the country.The three-day meet, themed "Accelerating Energy Innovation From Research to Commercialisation", was inaugurated at Betul village in South Goa. It is organised by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.Puri referred to a social media post claiming that vehicles had stopped running or suffered breakdowns, suggesting that these claims were being used to fuel concerns over the blended petrol.He said vehicles designed to comply with the relevant standards were meant to run on E20 fuel, while acknowledging that some older vehicles could face issues."There was some problem with the older vehicles which were manufactured before 2003," he said.The minister also claimed that the introduction of E20 petrol had helped the government save Rs 1.6 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.4 lakh crore had gone back to farmers."The farmers have become Urjadata (giver of energy) from Annadata (giver of food)," he said.Asked about complaints from motorists using E20 fuel, Puri suggested that some problems could have arisen during transportation. He said tankers used to carry blended fuel had also been used for other purposes.On allegations that E20 petrol could damage vehicle engines, the minister said an automobile manufacturer had filed a case against a person who made such a claim.Puri reiterated that the criticism of E20 fuel was based on what he described as a "contrived narrative".