Nine prison staff suspended after 16 inmates escape from TN jail

12:47

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Nine prison staff members have been suspended for dereliction of duty following the escape of 16 undertrial prisoners from Tamil Nadu's Theni sub-jail, Tamil Nadu Prisons Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore said on Tuesday.



"Nine prison staff are placed under suspension for lack of duty," Rathore said while commenting on the incident.



A total of 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail in Thekkampatti, Andipatti, on the night of October 26-27. One of the escapees was arrested earlier, and four more were subsequently apprehended during combing operations. A total of five prisoners have been arrested so far, while 12 remain at large.



Police have intensified the search for the escaped inmates, deploying drones and conducting intensive checks at bus stands across the Kavi Vilakku area. Combing operations and vehicle checks are underway to trace the remaining fugitives.



Rathore arrived at Madurai Airport from Chennai on Tuesday and proceeded to Theni sub-jail to conduct an on-site investigation into the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.



According to police, the inmates allegedly used a medical emergency as a pretext to get prison personnel to open their shared cell. They then attacked the guards and fled the premises.



Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari confirmed that four of the escaped prisoners had been arrested during search operations. He also announced the formation of 17 special teams to trace the remaining inmates.