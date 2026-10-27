Nifty-50 net profit projected to grow 18% in FY27

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Nifty-50 Index is expected to post net profit growth of 18 per cent in FY2027 and 13 per cent in FY2028, despite geopolitical tensions, high crude oil prices and broader macroeconomic pressures affecting investor sentiment, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities."We expect earnings of the Nifty-50 Index to grow 18% in FY2027 and 13% in FY2028E," the brokerage said.Early results for the second quarter of the current financial year have also come in ahead of expectations. Net profits of Nifty-50 companies reporting their results so far were 1.7 per cent higher than Kotak Institutional Equities' estimates, marking a 19 per cent rise from the same period last year.The broader set of companies covered by the brokerage has also reported stronger-than-expected earnings. Net profits across this universe were 5 per cent above estimates, with a year-on-year increase of 22 per cent based on results declared so far.