Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nifty-50 net profit projected to grow 18% in FY27

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
13:06
image
The Nifty-50 Index is expected to post net profit growth of 18 per cent in FY2027 and 13 per cent in FY2028, despite geopolitical tensions, high crude oil prices and broader macroeconomic pressures affecting investor sentiment, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

"We expect earnings of the Nifty-50 Index to grow 18% in FY2027 and 13% in FY2028E," the brokerage said.

Early results for the second quarter of the current financial year have also come in ahead of expectations. Net profits of Nifty-50 companies reporting their results so far were 1.7 per cent higher than Kotak Institutional Equities' estimates, marking a 19 per cent rise from the same period last year.

The broader set of companies covered by the brokerage has also reported stronger-than-expected earnings. Net profits across this universe were 5 per cent above estimates, with a year-on-year increase of 22 per cent based on results declared so far.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rage over E20 fuel was paid campaign: Gadkari
LIVE! Rage over E20 fuel was paid campaign: Gadkari

MLC votes counted in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials
MLC votes counted in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials

Counting of votes has commenced for Legislative Council seats across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, with significant political implications ahead of upcoming electoral battles. The elections saw varied turnouts and...

India vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Phillips out for 17; New Zealand 3 down
India vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Phillips out for 17; New Zealand 3 down

Four ministers from Valley join Omar Abdullah cabinet
Four ministers from Valley join Omar Abdullah cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday, swearing in four new faces from the Kashmir valley: Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous, and Altaf Ahmad Wani. This expansion...

17 undertrials escape from TN sub-jail, 4 recaptured
17 undertrials escape from TN sub-jail, 4 recaptured

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail by faking an epileptic seizure and overpowering guards, with four recaptured and 13 still at large. The incident has sparked a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with...